‘No Captain Walks Alone’ – Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement Farewell [Full Text]

Cristiano Ronaldo has described representing Portugal as one of the greatest privileges of his football career, saying he gave everything to the national team during his 23 years of service.

The 41-year-old made this known in an emotional farewell message following his decision to retire from international football, bringing an end to a journey that started in August 2003, Naija News reports.

Ronaldo said handing over the national team shirt and captain’s armband was not an easy decision because of the emotional connection he had built with the country and its supporters.

Looking back on his career, the Al-Nassr forward said his memories went beyond goals, records and trophies, adding that the most important part was the connection he shared with millions of Portuguese people.

He recalled how his performances gave supporters reasons to celebrate, forget their worries and feel proud of their country.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star admitted that his journey was not without difficult moments, including painful defeats and occasions when he failed to meet the expectations of Portuguese fans.

However, he insisted that he never stopped fighting or feeling proud of representing his country.

Ronaldo also thanked his former teammates, coaches, medical staff, football administrators and other workers who supported him throughout his international career.

He gave special appreciation to his family for standing by him and making sacrifices during his years with the national team.

The football legend urged younger Portuguese players to keep dreaming, work hard and believe they could achieve greater things for the country.

He said records and trophies might eventually be broken or forgotten, but the memories and emotional connection created with supporters would remain.

Ronaldo concluded by recalling the special feeling of standing with his teammates while the Portuguese national anthem played, describing it as a moment when people from different backgrounds came together with one passion: Portugal.

Ronaldo’s farewell speech reads, “To the Portuguese people, The day has come to hand back the shirt and the captain’s armband of the national team that belongs to all of us. I never felt that it was exclusively mine, but for 23 years, I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it, defending it, and carrying it with me to stadiums all around the world.

“Today, the moment has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made with the head alone. They are also made with the heart.

“I am bringing to an end a journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever. When I look back and think about everything I experienced with the national team, I don’t just see matches, goals, records, or trophies. I see people.

“I see immigrants who, for 90 minutes, felt a little closer to Portugal. I see millions of Portuguese people whom I never met personally, but who became part of my life. Because, at the end of the day, football is much bigger than a game. Football is about people.

“Throughout my entire career with the national team, I always tried to push beyond my limits. I wanted to win, I wanted to be the best, I wanted to make history.

“I was always demanding of myself. I always wanted more. I always believed we could go further, and I gave everything I had for this shirt. There were perfect afternoons and nights. There were victories I will never forget. There were defeats that still hurt to remember today.

“I also failed. I also suffered. There were moments when I couldn’t give the Portuguese people what they wanted so badly. But I never gave up. And above all, I never stopped feeling proud to represent Portugal.

“Over these years, I learned some very simple things: goals come and go, trophies end up in museums, records are eventually broken, but there is something that time can never erase.

“The place I hold in people’s hearts. If I ever made you happy, if one of my goals ever made you hug someone, forget a worry, or feel proud of our country, then it was all worth it. Because being Portuguese is also about that.

“We suffer together. We get back up together. We believe again.

“Portugal will always need young people who dream, players who never give up, and new generations who believe it is possible to reach places no one has reached before.”

‘You Are All Part Of My Story’

Ronaldo added: “Because a country that continues to create new heroes is a country that never stops believing in itself.

“To my national team teammates, I want to leave a special message.

Thank you for every run, every hug, every argument, every moment of silence before stepping onto the pitch, every victory we celebrated together, and every defeat that made us stronger. I had the privilege of being your captain, but no captain walks alone, and you are all part of my story.

“To all the coaches, directors, doctors, physiotherapists, kit managers, staff members, and the many people who worked with me throughout these years, thank you.

“Many of you never appeared in the photographs, but without you, none of those photographs would have been possible.

“To my family, thank you for sharing this dream with me.

“Thank you for understanding the absences, the sacrifices, and the moments when the national team had to take up a space that also belonged to you. If I made it this far, it was because we always walked hand in hand.

“And to the Portuguese people, to every Portuguese person around the world, I want to tell you one last thing.

“There is an image that I will always carry with me. A moment when the national anthem begins. I look around me. I see my teammates. I see the stands.

“I see children, mothers, fathers, and grandparents. I see Portuguese people who travelled from so far away just to be there.

“And during those moments, we stop being different. There are no clubs. There are no colors. There are no classes. There are no professions. There are no opinions. There is only one passion: Portugal”.