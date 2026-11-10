Portugal Star Rodrigo Mora Rejects Ronaldo’s Iconic No. 7 Shirt

Porto youngster Rodrigo Mora has explained why he has no interest in taking over Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous number 7 shirt following the Portugal captain’s retirement from international football.

The 19-year-old, who recently shared the Portugal dressing room with Ronaldo, said he was honoured to have played alongside the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward.

Naija News reports that Ronaldo recently brought his international career to an end after years of representing Portugal, leaving behind the iconic number 7 shirt.

However, Mora has made it clear that he is not interested in taking over the shirt, insisting that his current number 86 is good enough for him.

According to Tribuna, the Porto teenager described Ronaldo as a role model and praised his contributions to Portuguese football.

“I was extremely lucky to play with Cristiano and share the dressing room with him, as he is everyone’s role model.

“He has retired from international football, and Portugal thanks him greatly for everything he has given,” Mora said.

When asked whether he would like to wear Ronaldo’s number 7 shirt, the youngster quickly dismissed the idea.

“No, no, no, I don’t think about that, it is far too much for me, the number 86 suits me,” he added.

Ronaldo leaves behind a remarkable record with the Portuguese national team, having become the country’s all-time leading goalscorer.

The Al-Nassr forward also captained Portugal to the 2016 European Championship title and two UEFA Nations League trophies.

Mora, who was born in 2007, is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in Portuguese football. The attacking midfielder developed through Porto’s academy and has gradually established himself in the club’s first team.