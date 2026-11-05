Jorge Jesus, Nani Pay Tribute To Ronaldo After Portugal Retirement Decision

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus and former international Luis Nani have paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following the forward’s decision to retire from international football after the country’s November fixtures.

Jesus described the Portugal captain as a global icon and an enduring symbol of Portuguese football, while Nani hailed his former team-mate as the “best of all time”.

Speaking in comments reported by Fabrizio Romano on 𝕏 on Thursday, Jesus praised Ronaldo’s influence on the national team, revealing that he had placed a large photograph of the forward in the team’s auditorium to inspire younger players.

“Cristiano is a global icon, an example for Portugal and the national team,” Jesus said.

“I had a huge photo of him put up in our auditorium so that all the young players could look up to him every single day.”

Jesus also disclosed that he had personally asked Ronaldo to reconsider his decision because he wanted the experienced forward to remain in the squad.

“I asked him to continue with me because I needed him by my side. But I have to accept his decision,” he added.

The Portugal coach insisted that the 41-year-old would always hold a special place in the hearts of the country’s supporters, regardless of his retirement.

“He will always have a place in the hearts of the Portuguese people. He will always be an icon of Portuguese football,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nani, who played alongside Ronaldo for Portugal, praised his former team-mate for inspiring generations of footballers and making the country proud.

In a tribute posted on 𝕏 on Thursday, the former Manchester United winger expressed gratitude for being part of Ronaldo’s international journey.

“You inspired us all and made us believe that, as Portuguese, we could be the best in the world. You made us feel proud of ourselves, as a people and as a national team,” Nani wrote.

He described Ronaldo as a role model and praised his contributions beyond his achievements on the pitch.

“To me, you’re the best of all time, not just for the player you were and for everything you gave to our national team, but also for what you represented to all of us,” he added.

Nani acknowledged that the pair had disagreements during their time together but said their shared experiences helped them grow as players.

“For all of that, I can only say: thank you so much, Captain! What you did for Portugal and for all of us will never be forgotten,” he said.

Ronaldo’s international retirement will bring an end to his 23-year career with Portugal, during which he made 234 appearances and scored 146 goals, both records in men’s international football.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward captained Portugal to their maiden European Championship title in 2016 and helped the country win the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.