Ronaldo Missing As Messi, Mbappe, Haaland Make 2026 FIFPRO World 11 [Full List]

Former Portuguese captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been left out of the 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World 11, while his longtime rival, Lionel Messi, secured a place in the team.

Naija News reports that the list, which recognises the best-performing footballers during the 2025/26 season, was unveiled by FIFPRO on Monday, November 9, across its digital platforms.

A total of 19,806 male footballers from 73 countries took part in the voting to select the team.

Spain emerged as the country with the highest number of representatives, producing four players in the final selection.

They include Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsí, Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) also had a strong presence, with defenders Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes making the team alongside midfielder Vitinha.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham completes the midfield selection alongside Rodri and Vitinha.

In attack, Messi joins Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Yamal.

FIFPRO explained that players were assessed based on their performances between August 4, 2025, and July 19, 2026. To qualify for the selection, players must have made at least 30 official appearances during the assessment period.

Established in 2005, the FIFPRO World 11 remains the only global football award voted for exclusively by professional players.

In other news, Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness has expressed doubts over whether Jamal Musiala can return to his previous level of performance following a series of health problems.

Naija News reports that the 23-year-old Germany international suffered two collapses within four days during pre-season, with subsequent medical examinations revealing a treatable neurological dysfunction.

Musiala has scored twice in four appearances for Bayern across all competitions this season but has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury in September. The attacking midfielder has recently returned to training as he works towards a comeback.

Speaking to Bavarian broadcaster BR24, Hoeness admitted that the midfielder’s health condition could affect his long-term performance, although medication could help manage the problem.

“We are facing a dilemma in this case, as he is suffering from an illness that cannot simply be cured, but it can be controlled to a certain extent with the use of medication,” Hoeness said.

The Bayern honorary president, however, assured Musiala of the club’s continued support. The midfielder remains under contract with the German champions until 2030.

Former Bayern Munich and Germany captain Lothar Matthaus believes Hoeness made the comments to challenge Musiala rather than undermine his confidence.

“He’s needling him a little. It’s not just about wrapping him in cotton wool. He also has to battle against adversity sometimes,” Matthaus told Sky90.

“Uli was looking to create that adversity with this statement.

“It’s fine for him to say something like that, because we can’t just put a positive spin on things and somehow wait for him to come back.

“If I were in Jamal Musiala’s position, that would be motivation enough to show Uli I’m back.”

Musiala joined Bayern in 2019 after progressing through Chelsea’s academy and made his first-team breakthrough at the German club aged 17.

He has since scored 71 goals and provided 38 assists in 235 appearances for the Bavarian giants.

The midfielder has also established himself as an important member of Germany’s national team and shared the Golden Boot as joint-top scorer at Euro 2024.