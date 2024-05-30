Jude Bellingham Insists 2024 Ballon d’Or Is For Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has argued that his club teammate, Vinicius Junior is most likely to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

This year, there seems to be no obvious major contender for the Ballon d’Or as most of the potential winners are players who have never won it in their careers.

But most football enthusiasts believe that the winner could come from Real Madrid, and Jude Bellingham alongside Vinicius Junior are the major contenders.

They landed themselves a big edge after helping Real Madrid to make it to the UEFA Champions League final following their Spanish La Liga triumph.

Advertisement

If they win the Champions League on Saturday, June 1, it will be impossible for the award to go to other contenders like Erling Haaland and Phil Foden of Manchester City, and Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint Germain.

Even though Mbappe who won two domestic titles with PSG and Foden who also won two domestic titles with Manchester City are strong contenders for the Ballon d’Or, Bellingham told Teledeporte that Vinicius is currently the best player in the world.

The 20-year-old England international who won the best player in La Liga award this season said: “I’m not really too fussed about it.

Advertisement

“I always felt that the Ballon d’Or and those kinds of things were like for strikers and wingers, the flashy players. I know I can entertain a crowd but no one can do it like Vini. I’ve said before that when he is at his best, he’s the best player in the world.”