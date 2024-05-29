Jude Bellingham Wins Two Successive Player Of The Year At 20

England international, Jude Bellingham ended his debut season at Real Madrid as the best player in the La Liga for the 2023-2024 season.

This means that Jude Bellingham who is barely 20-year-old has won the best player of two top European leagues in the last two seasons.

Recall that Bellingham was crowned the best player of the year during his last season at Borussia Dortmund (2022-2023 season) before he moved to Real Madrid for over €100 million.

In his debut season at Real Madrid, the Englishman proved that his prolific form in Germany was not a fluke as he continued to shine like a million star in Spain.

Advertisement

So far in his highly successful debut season, Bellingham has scored 19 goals despite being a natural attacking midfielder. He helped Real Madrid to win the Italian Serie A with a ten-point gap above second-placed FC Barcelona.

Jude Bellingham has also helped Real Madrid to get to the final of the UEFA Champions League where they will face his former club, Borussia Dortmund on June 1. He has scored four goals in the tournament.

After winning the La Liga player of the year ahead of his team-mate Vinicius Jr, Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann, Artem Dovbyk (Girona) and Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Bellingham thanked his teammates and coaches for their support.

Advertisement

“I would like to dedicate it to my teammates, the coaching staff and, most importantly, to the fans of the best club in the world,” Bellingham said.

“It’s a pleasure every time I play for this team. Hala Madrid.”