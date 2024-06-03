Real Madrid, Dortmund Dominate 2023-2024 Champions League Team Of The Season

The European governing body, UEFA, has announced the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League team of the season after Real Madrid conquered the tournament for the record-extending 15th time.

As expected, Real Madrid who defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final of the tournament at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 1, have four players on the team of the season, the same as the German Bundesliga side.

The four players from the Spanish La Liga giants on the team are Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Vinicius and Jude Bellingham.

Recall that Carvajal and Vinicius were the goalscorers in the Champions League final, Bellingham provided an assist for Real Madrid’s second goal, and Rudiger was solid at the back throughout the final encounter.

Interestingly, Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint Germain and Erling Haaland of Manchester City didn’t make it to the team even though they are seen as part of the 2024 Ballon d’Or contenders.

Phil Foden is the only City player that made it to the team, Vitinha, and Harry Kane represent PSG and Bayern Munich on the Champions League team of the season respectively.

Below is the complete 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Team Of The Season:

Goalkeeper:

Gregor Kobel (Dortmund)

Defenders:

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid)

Mats Hummels (Dortmund)

Ian Maatsen (Dortmund)

Midfielders:

Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund)

Vitinha (PSG)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Forwards:

Phil Foden (Man City)

Harry Kane (Bayern)

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)