Vinicius, Jude Bellingham Win Top Champions League Awards

Real Madrid players have claimed almost all the individual awards associated with the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League campaign.

It was a big surprise that the major awards in the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League campaign went to Real Madrid players.

Recall that they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final of the tournament at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 1.

The club’s outgoing player, Toni Kroos provided an assist for the opening goal of the game which was scored by Dani Carvajal through a header in the 74th minute.

In the 83rd minute of the encounter, Jude Bellingham provided an assist for Vinicius Junior who doubled the lead for the Spanish giants as they won their record-extending 15th Champions League title.

Hence, it wasn’t a surprise that UEFA confirmed the 23-year-old Brazilian winger, Vinicius Junior as the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League player of the season.

This could be a big hint that the Brazil international could emerge as the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner especially if he performs outstandingly during the forthcoming Copa America.

Vinicius’s teammate at Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham is named as the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League Young Player Of The Season.

Dani Carvajal who is among the few players to have won the Champions League a record six times, was named the UCL player of the week.

The only major award that went to a none-Real Madrid player is the Goalkeeper of the season which went to Borussia Dortmund goalie, Gregor Kobel.