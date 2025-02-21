Real Madrid’s Appeal Against Jude Bellingham’s Two-match Ban Fails

Real Madrid’s appeal against the two-match suspension given to Jude Bellingham following his red card during the La Liga match against Osasuna has been unsuccessful.

The incident occurred on February 15, when Bellingham received a straight red card after the referee, Jose Munuera Montero, reported that the midfielder used inappropriate language towards him.

In response to the situation, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) imposed a two-match ban on Bellingham for what they deemed “contemptuous or inconsiderate attitudes towards referees, officials, or sports authorities.”

Bellingham later clarified his standpoint, indicating that his comments were more directed as an expression to himself rather than an insult to the referee.

Real Madrid submitted their argument to the RFEF’s appeals committee, suggesting that Bellingham’s remark was “f** off” instead of “f** you.” However, the committee determined that this distinction was not relevant in their decision-making process, as they could not confirm the specific phrase he used.

Consequently, Bellingham will miss the upcoming league match against Girona and the fixture against Real Betis in Seville on March 2.

Additionally, he will be sidelined for the first leg of Real Madrid’s Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid due to accumulating a third booking in the competition during a recent match against Manchester City.

This week, the RFEF has taken a proactive stance by condemning the unacceptable abuse directed at referee Montero and his family, which surfaced on social media following the incident.

In light of recent events, Real Madrid have expressed concerns regarding perceived biases against them by match officials, particularly after their narrow defeat to Espanyol, where they felt a key decision adversely impacted the outcome.

In response to the ongoing dialogue surrounding respect for officials, the RFEF launched a campaign promoting the message “Respect the referee, respect football.” This initiative will be prominently displayed during various matches, including the Uefa Women’s Nations League game between Spain and Belgium, as well as across all La Liga and second-division fixtures.