I Am Happy With My Decision To Leave Real Madrid – Toni Kroos

Outgoing Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos, has insisted that he is happy with his decision to leave the club this summer.

Toni Kroos was not expected to retire from professional football based on how well he has performed in the just concluded 2023-2024 season, but he decided to announce that his time in the game ends after the European Championship which will take place in his country from June 14 to July 14, 2024.

This means that the 34-year-old Kross who made 48 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid this season, scoring a goal and providing 10 assists played his last game for the Spanish side on June 1, 2024.

On the said date, Kroos provided an assist as Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to win their record-extending 15th Champions League team title.

After the game, Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti wished that the German international changes his mind by deciding to remain at the club beyond this summer.

But during the trophy parade at Cibeles Square in Madrid, Spain, on Sunday, Toni Kroos insisted that he wouldn’t make a U-turn on his decision to leave Real Madrid.

“I am going to miss you [Real Madrid fans] a lot,” Kroos said according to Madrid Zone.

“I am happy with my decision. I enjoyed every single minute of these 10 years.

“I will miss a lot of things, no doubt. I am happy with my decision. The Bernabeu is my home. Real Madrid fans are the best in the world.”