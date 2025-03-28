Real Madrid Coach Ancelotti Set To Stand Trial For Alleged Tax Fraud

The head coach of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, is scheduled to go on trial next week over allegations of tax fraud, the Madrid court handling the case announced on Friday.

Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of four years and nine months for the 65-year-old Italian, accusing him of causing Spain’s treasury a loss of over one million euros ($1.1 million) by failing to declare income from image rights in 2014 and 2015.

According to a court spokesperson, the trial will commence on Wednesday and is expected to span two days.

Ancelotti, who holds the record for the most Champions League titles won as a coach—five in total, including three with Real Madrid—must attend the hearings in person.

Prosecutors allege that he only declared his salary from Real Madrid in his tax filings for those years, despite being a registered tax resident in Spain with a stated home address in Madrid.

They further claim that he established a “confusing” and “complex” network of shell companies to conceal additional earnings from his image rights and other revenue sources, including real estate.

Ancelotti reportedly earned 1.24 million euros from image rights in 2014 and 2.96 million euros in 2015, according to the prosecution.

A Spanish court had ruled in 2023 that Ancelotti must face trial over the allegations, though no date was set at the time.

Last year, the Real Madrid coach downplayed the matter, stating it was “an old story that I hope will be resolved soon” when asked about the case.

Ancelotti first joined Real Madrid in 2013, departing in May 2015 before moving to Bayern Munich in 2016.

The former Italian international midfielder, who twice won the European Cup with AC Milan as a player, later managed Napoli and Everton before returning to Madrid in 2021.

Beyond his Champions League triumphs, he has also secured domestic league titles in Spain with Real Madrid, in Italy with AC Milan, in England with Chelsea, in Germany with Bayern Munich, and in France with Paris Saint-Germain.