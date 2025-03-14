Luka Modric Cautions Teammates Ahead Of Real Madrid Vs Arsenal UCL Clash

Real Madrid captain, Luka Modric has highlighted the importance of focusing on their upcoming La Liga match against Villarreal before considering the challenge that Arsenal presents in the UEFA Champions League.

On Saturday, March 15, Real Madrid will host Villarreal, and Luka Modric views this match as pivotal for the team’s overall momentum.

In April, Real Madrid will face Arsenal in the much-anticipated quarter-finals of the Champions League, marking a significant moment for both clubs as they compete in Europe’s top-tier tournament.

The North London side has secured their place in the last eight following a hard-fought victory over PSV Eindhoven and are eager to demonstrate their capabilities against the La Liga giants, particularly after their notable success against Madrid in 2006.

Following Real Madrid’s thrilling victory over cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid, Luka Modric emphasized the need for concentration: “There is still a considerable amount of time until we meet Arsenal. Right now, our immediate focus must remain on Villarreal, as we need to approach this match thoughtfully before the international break.”

He also recognized the strengths of Arsenal, noting: “They are undoubtedly a very strong team, and their attacking talent will pose a unique challenge in the knockout phase. However, our priority at the moment is to ensure we are fully prepared for Villarreal. Securing a win in that match is crucial for our momentum, after which we can shift our attention to the upcoming clash with Arsenal.”