Carlo Ancelotti Gives Injury Update Ahead of Arsenal Vs Real Madrid Clash

Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid, are optimistic about welcoming back two key players for the upcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Arsenal.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has expressed hope that both Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy will be fit for the UEFA Champions League match at the Emirates Stadium.

“We are actively working on the recovery of both Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos for the first leg against Arsenal,” the legendary Italian tactician stated. “Our goal is to have them back in action.”

Additionally, Ancelotti is hopeful that Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, and Vinicius Jr. will not face bans from UEFA. The players are currently under scrutiny for alleged ‘indecent conduct’ during the Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match against Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

The three players were accused of celebrating their qualification for the quarter-finals in a manner that went against UEFA’s code of conduct.

“We believe that the situation is being handled correctly, and we are hopeful that UEFA will reach a positive conclusion,” Ancelotti added.

Note that Real Madrid will be in action against Leganes at 9 p.m. later tonight in the Spanish La Liga.

At 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8, they will be in London to take on Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.