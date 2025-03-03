Vinicius Speaks On Future At Real Madrid, UCL Referees, 2024 Ballon d’Or

Brazilian star, Vinicius Júnior has expressed his strong desire to renew his contract with Real Madrid “as soon as possible,” despite ongoing speculations about a lucrative transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

There are speculations that clubs in Saudi Arabia are maintaining their interest in acquiring the Brazilian forward. However, Vinicius is reportedly focused on remaining with Madrid, with initial discussions about a contract extension already taking place following a meeting last month.

The talented winger is gearing up to compete against their city rivals, Atlético Madrid, in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, having recently delivered an outstanding performance in the playoff match against Manchester City.

During a pre-match press conference on Monday, Vinicius expressed his contentment with his current situation, stating, “I’m very calm because I have a contract until 2027, and let’s hope we can renew my contract as soon as possible.”

He added, “I’m happy here, playing alongside some of the best players in the world, with the best coach [Carlo Ancelotti] and the best president [Florentino Pérez]. Everyone here has shown me tremendous support, and I couldn’t imagine being anywhere better than this.”

Since joining Real Madrid, Vinicius has celebrated two Champions League titles, having scored pivotal goals in the finals held in 2022 and 2024. Additionally, he was honoured as FIFA’s Best Men’s Player last year, a testament to his incredible contributions on the pitch.

When pressed on whether he could “guarantee” an extension of his contract, Vinícius responded, “I’m here to make history, taking into account everything this club has provided me. I hope to score more goals and participate in more matches while wearing this jersey.

“As a child, my dream was to play for Real Madrid, and now that I’m here, I have the chance to win even more titles and etch my name in the history of this prestigious club, which is no small feat given the legacy of all the legends who have played here.”

Vinícius also conveyed his belief that Champions League referees tend to offer greater protection to players than their counterparts in Spain, where Real Madrid has voiced strong criticisms regarding officiating decisions.

“In Europe, referees tend to protect players who bring flair and entertainment to the game,” he noted. “That’s crucial for us, as it ensures that players who engage in rough play receive appropriate punishment, allowing the game to flow. We prefer not to dwell on officiating, but it’s undeniably significant.”

He went on to share his frustrations about inconsistencies in officiating, stating, “There are moments when others escape punishment, and when I voice my concerns for the first time, I receive a card. I recognize that I have my moments, but I truly believe I’m improving and becoming calmer. People forget that I’m only 24.”

In addition, Vinícius disclosed that Real Madrid decided to boycott the 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony after it became known that he would finish as the runner-up for the men’s award, ranking behind Rodri of Manchester City.

Reflecting on the situation, he said, “I always obey the club’s decisions. The club requested me to remain in Madrid for that occasion, and I complied.”