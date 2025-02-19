Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham Banned For Two Games For Abusing Referee

Real Madrid midfielder, Jude Bellingham has received a two-match suspension following his remarks directed at referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero during the recent La Liga match against Osasuna, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bellingham received a straight red card in the first half, with Montero noting in his report that the England international allegedly used inappropriate language.

While Bellingham refuted the claim of insulting the referee, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) decided to impose a two-game ban on the young midfielder. As a result, Bellingham will miss important upcoming fixtures against Girona and Real Betis.

In response, Real Madrid plans to appeal the decision, arguing that the red card was excessive. The club contends that while Bellingham’s reaction was passionate, it did not justify such a significant penalty.

In other news, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has shared insights into his career trajectory and why he opted against a transfer to Manchester United. Reflecting on his journey, he mentioned that the signing of former Red Devils goalkeeper David de Gea in the summer of 2011 influenced his decision.

Courtois, regarded as one of the top goalkeepers of his generation, enjoyed remarkable success at Chelsea, Atlético Madrid, and now Real Madrid, securing multiple league titles and a pair of UEFA Champions League trophies.

In an interview with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, he explained, “Well, they signed David, you know. So that helped me shape my path differently. At that moment, I was at Genk, starting to do something decent.”

During that time, he attracted interest from Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and other elite European clubs, ultimately choosing to join Chelsea permanently in 2011. He elaborated, “And obviously, Chelsea, at that moment, had the best project for me in the long term.”

Courtois acknowledged that De Gea’s move to Manchester United allowed him the opportunity to go on loan to Atlético Madrid, asserting, “I think that transfer for me made me into the goalkeeper I am today.”