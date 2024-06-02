Kylian Mbappe Signs Four-Year Contract With Real Madrid

French forward, Kylian Mbappe has officially signed a four-year contract with Real Madrid which will take effect when the La Liga transfer window opens on July 1, 2024.

Guillem Balague wrote on BBC Sports that Kylian Mbappe is moving to Real Madrid on a free transfer and the deal will take effect after his current deal with Paris Saint Germain expires on June 30, 2024.

Since February this year, Mbappe has reportedly entered a verbal agreement to move to Real Madrid. Afterwards, he informed PSG of his decision to leave them on a free transfer at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

The 25-year-old Mbappe whose childhood dream has always been to play for Real Madrid is expected to be unveiled as the club’s new signing at the Santiago Bernabéu before the commencement of Euro 2024.

Advertisement

All things being equal, Real Madrid will officially announce the signing of Mbappe before the end of this week.

Naija News gathered that the new deal will earn Kylian Mbappe around 15 million euros per year and it will last until 2029.

Aside from the agreed salary, Mbappe will keep a percentage of his image rights and he is entitled to a whopping 150 million euro signing-on bonus. Real Madrid are expected to complete the payment of the signing-on bonus within the space of five years.

Advertisement

Note that since Kylian Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco on an initial loan in 2017, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has only failed to win the French Ligue 1 once. In his time at PSG, he scored a club-record 256 goals in all competitions.