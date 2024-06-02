Borussia Dortmund Coach, Edin Terzic Reveals Why Real Madrid Are UCL Winners

Borussia Dortmund manager, Edin Terzic said the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday, June 1, has taught him why the Spanish giants are so successful in the tournament.

Edin Terzic led Borussia Dortmund through one of the most interesting journeys in the Champions League history, breaking out from a group of death to beating some of the current biggest clubs in the world.

Recall that they ended the journey of Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals and the journey of Paris Saint Germain in the semi-finals to book themselves a place in the final.

During the final at Wembley Stadium, Edin Terzic set up his team in such a way that Real Madrid found it so difficult to break through their defence, especially in the first half.

Advertisement

While keeping it tight in defence, Dortmund recorded a couple of great goalscoring opportunities which they failed to convert.

But as for Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr converted two of the few clear chances they had in the game as they won a record-extending 15th Champions League title.

After the 2-0 defeat, Edin Terzic congratulated Real Madrid and noted that the Spanish giants won the final because they were more effective.

Advertisement

“Difficult. Very tough to find the right words”, Terzic told TNT Sports.

“Performance-wise, we showed a great game but we also found out why they [Madrid] just became European champions for the 15th time.

“They have been so effective and this is something we missed. The proud thing is that we played a really good game and we showed everyone that we came here not just to play a game but to win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We were very close and it’s been small things missing. Congratulations to them. To keep this kind of hunger to go and win it again, you see why they are the true champions.”