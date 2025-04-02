JUST IN: President Tinubu Jets Off To Paris For Two-weeks Working Visit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to leave Nigeria for Paris, France, on Wednesday, April 2, for a two-week working visit.

The development was disclosed by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement released on Wednesday (today).

Naija News understands that during this trip, the President will evaluate the mid-term performance of his administration and review significant achievements.

The statement is titled, ‘President Tinubu to embark on working visit to Paris. ’

According to The PUNCH, the President’s convoy was spotted departing from his official residence around 11:00 am (local time).

According to the Presidency, Tinubu will also take this opportunity to assess the progress of ongoing reforms and engage in strategic planning in anticipation of his administration’s second anniversary.

“This period of reflection will inform plans to deepen ongoing reforms and accelerate national development priorities in the coming year,” the statement read.

The statement also indicated that the recent economic advancements underscore the President’s dedication to these initiatives. This is highlighted by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s report of a substantial rise in net foreign exchange reserves to $23.11 billion, reflecting the administration’s fiscal reforms since 2023, when net reserves stood at $3.99 billion.

During his absence, President Tinubu will stay actively involved with his team and will maintain oversight of governance activities.

“He will return to Nigeria in about a fortnight,” it concluded.