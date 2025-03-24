Full Fixtures: Teams That Have Qualified For UEFA Nations League Semi-finals

Four teams have secured a spot in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League following last weekend matches results.

Naija News reports that Germany was the latest country to book their spot on Sunday evening, despite finishing with a 3-3 draw against Italy.

In a standout first half, Joshua Kimmich scored a penalty and assisted Jamal Musiala and Tim Kleindienst, helping Germany establish a commanding 3-0 lead by halftime.

Moise Kean’s two goals brought Italy back into contention, and Giacomo Raspadori’s penalty in stoppage time offered a flicker of hope for the visitors.

However, Germany managed to withstand Italy’s determined second-half resurgence, advancing to the semi-finals with a 5-4 aggregate score.

Portugal also progressed, achieving a 5-2 victory over Denmark after having lost 1-0 earlier in the week.

In another match, France triumphed 2-0 against Croatia in the second leg, leveling the tie at 2-2 on aggregate before winning 5-4 in the penalty shootout.

Spain faced the Netherlands in a thrilling 3-3 draw but emerged victorious in the shootout, winning 5-4.

UEFA Nations League Semi-final ties:

Germany vs Portugal

Spain vs France

Meanwhile, Former Super Eagles striker, Brown Ideye, has expressed his belief that Remo Stars are the frontrunners to clinch the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title this season.

Naija News reports that Remo Stars are currently leading the league.

Remo Stars hold the top spot on the league table with 57 points, while Rivers United, in second place, is trailing by eight points.

The Ikenne-based team has finished as runners-up in the previous two seasons.

With 11 matches remaining in the season, the Sky Blue Stars have a challenging path ahead.

Ideye, who currently plays as a striker for the Enyimba, acknowledged the unpredictability of football but emphasized that the championship is primarily in the hands of Daniel Ogunmodede’s team.

Additionally, Ideye conveyed his hope that Enyimba will secure a spot in continental competitions by the end of the season.