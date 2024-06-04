Kylian Mbappe Won’t Get Desired Shirt Number At Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s new signing, Kylian Mbappe, won’t have access to his desired shirt number at Real Madrid as he has to settle for shirt number 9.

Kylian Mbappe who is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary number seven at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al Nassr, is accustomed to using the shirt number 7 at Paris Saint Germain.

While in international football, Mbappe has been using the shirt number ten which seems to be his second love after the shirt number seven.

Unfortunately, he can’t have access to the two shirt numbers for now as they are ably occupied by some big names at the Spanish side. Note that Vinicius Junior has taken ownership of shirt number 7 and Luka Modric owns shirt number 10.

Real Madrid intend to extend the contract of the one-time Ballon d’Or winner to at least one more season which means that the shirt number is not likely to be available until June 30, 2025.

Hence, Kylian Mbappe has to settle for shirt number 9 which has been vacant since Karim Benzema left the club in the summer of 2023.

All things being equal, Mbappe will take on the shirt number 9 at Real Madrid ahead of the 2025-2026 season as Modric is expected to have left the side by then.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Mbappé, expected to wear 9 as shirt number at Real Madrid.

“Sources guarantee Kylian or his camp didn’t even ask Real Madrid to get number 10 for the upcoming season.

“Mbappé and Real Madrid respect Luka Modrić who’s staying and extending his contract for next season.

“Kylian could wait for number 10 as Cristiano Ronaldo did years ago for number 7 with another legend, Raúl.”