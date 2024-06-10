Victor Osimhen Transfer: Arsenal End Chase, PSG Regain Interest

Premier League side, Arsenal have reportedly given up on their push to sign Victor Osimhen from Italian Serie A club, Napoli.

Napoli are determined to earn nothing less than €130 million from the potential sale of Victor Osimhen, which is the release clause of his current contract with the Italian side.

The 2022-2023 Serie A giants were reportedly opened to two players, plus a huge cash swap deal. The Arsenal’s players linked to the swap deal include Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

But the Gunners are not willing to go their route. They wanted Napoli to drop their asking price for the Nigerian 25-year-old striker because they didn’t want to pay more than their current record transfer fee of £105 million which they paid to buy Declan Rice last summer.

Due to the inability of the two clubs to reach an agreement, the Premier League side have withdrawn their interest and will focus on other options according to Sky Italia.

Note that Chelsea who were also interested in Victor Osimhen earlier are reportedly out of the race because their new manager, Enzo Maresca feels the Nigerian can’t fit into his style of play.

Amid that, Paris Saint Germain have ignited their interest in Osimhen as the search for Kylian Mbappe‘s replacement heightens. Recall that Mbappe has completed his move to his dream club, Real Madrid. His exit from the French giants has freed up €200 million in yearly wages which the side intends to spend on signing a new striker.

Victor Osimhen is seen as the player who can fill the void Mbappe left at PSG and the club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi alongside his directors are said to be in direct contact with Napoli’s owner Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The fact that the Nigeria international has had a productive season in the French Ligue 1 while playing for Lille and his consistency of scoring double digits of goals every season is said to be why PSG are prioritizing his signing despite his outrageous price tag.

According to Il Mattino via TMW, PSG, who had initially given up on their push for Osimhen’s signing, had to return to the discussion table because there was no better alternative in the transfer market.