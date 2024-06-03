New Chelsea Coach Enzo Maresca Tells Fans What To Expect From Him

The new manager of Chelsea, Enzo Maresca, has outlined two things he intends to do as the new coach of the side.

Chelsea confirmed the appointment of Enzo Maresca earlier today, June 3, 2024, barely two weeks after sacking coach Mauricio Porchetino who led them to the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup semi-final in the just-concluded season.

Recall that Pochettino also helped Chelsea to finish 6th, a season after the side finished below the top ten. But despite that, the owners of the side led by Todd Boehly decided to part ways with him.

They have brought in Enzo Maresca who is relatively a novice in terms of managing an elite side like Chelsea who are keen on winning major titles as often as possible.

Even though it was only at Leicester City that Maresca has experience in winning a title as a manager (the 2023-2024 EFL Championship), the former Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager at Manchester City believes he can continue Chelsea’s tradition of winning major titles.

The 44-year-old Italian tactician at Chelsea aims to build a winning team for the Blue side of London and also to make the fans happy by winning major titles.

“To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity,” Maresca said.

“I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud.”

Note that coach Enzo Maresca signed a five-year contract with Chelsea which will keep him at the club until June 30, 2029, all things being equal.

Maresca will start training Chelsea’s first team players from July 4 even though some of them will be away for international duties during the said period.