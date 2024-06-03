Chelsea Confirm Appointment Of Coach Enzo Maresca

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of former Leicester City coach, Enzo Maresca as a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino.

Enzo Maresca who has never coached a Premier League side, has signed a five-year contract with Chelsea which will keep him at Stamford Bridge until June 30, 2029.

Maresca is expected to outperform Pochettino who transformed the side from a mid-table side (in the 2022-2023 season) to a top 6 club (in the 2023-2024 season.

Recall that the Portuguese tactician also led Chelsea to a second-place finish in the Carabao Cup and finished in the semi-finals stage of the FA Cup.

Unlike Pochettino who has won the league cup with Paris Saint Germain and taken Tottenham Hotspur to the UEFA Champions League final, the only note-worthy experience Enzo Maresca has as a manager is leading Leicester City to gain promotion back to the Premier League in the just concluded season.

Note that the 44-year-old former assistant coach at Manchester City under coach Pep Guardiola, is the fourth permanent coach of Chelsea under the reign of American investor Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital which started in May 2022.

From July 4, Maresca will start working with the Chelsea players who are not on international duties.

A statement from Chelsea’s co-sporting director, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, reads: “We are delighted to welcome Enzo to Chelsea. He has proven himself to be an excellent coach capable of delivering impressive results with an exciting and identifiable style.

“Enzo has deeply impressed us in our discussions leading up to his appointment. His ambitions and work ethic align with those of the club. We thoroughly look forward to working with him.”