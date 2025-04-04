“VAR Is Killing The Game” – Tottenham Coach Postecoglou Laments After Chelsea Win

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ange Postecoglou expressed his frustration with the video assistant referee (VAR) after Pape Matar Sarr’s goal was controversially disallowed during their Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

The match ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Chelsea, yet the outcome was marred by the cancellation of two key goals—one for each side.

Chelsea took the lead with a header from Enzo Fernandez, but moments later, Moises Caicedo’s effort was ruled out following a VAR review. The decision was made because Caicedo’s teammate, Levi Colwill, was found to be in an offside position during the buildup to the goal.

In a twist of fate, Sarr’s long-range shot initially counted, with referee Craig Pawson awarding the goal in real-time. However, after a lengthy review lasting approximately six minutes, the decision was overturned, leaving players and fans bewildered.

During his post-match press conference, Postecoglou vented his anger, calling the decision “crazy” and “madness.” He expressed concern over the impact of VAR on the integrity of the game, stating, “It’s killing the game, mate. It’s not the same game as it used to be. The referee gave the goal and then needed six minutes to rule it out. It’s crazy, mate. It’s madness.”