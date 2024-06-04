Neymar Comments On His Future At Al Hilal, Predicts 2024 Ballon d’Or Winner

Brazilian forward, Neymar has stressed that he is not thinking of leaving his Saudi Pro League club, Al Hilal anytime soon.

Recall that Neymar left Paris Saint Germain for Al Hilal last summer for a transfer fee worth €90 million. Throughout the 2023-2024 season, the 32-year-old Brazilian winger managed to make just three league appearances due to fitness issues.

Due to Neymar’s inability to settle down in Saudi Arabia, there have been speculations that the former FC Barcelona forward could reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami for the third time in his football career.

There are also reports that the Brazilian footballer could move to his childhood club, Santos, this summer since he couldn’t settle down in Saudi Arabia.

However, Neymar told ESPN that there is no chance that he would leave Al Hilal this summer since he is still having a binding contract with the Saudi side.

“No chance. It’s bullshit, I have one more year on my contract with Al Hilal”, the Brazil international said.

“I support Santos, I hope to go back one day but now I am fully focusing on Al Hilal.

“I hope to have a great season after the injury.”

Meanwhile, Neymar said he is supporting his countryman, Vinicius Junior, to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Vinicius played a prominent role in helping Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League and the Spanish La Liga. Hence, the 23-year-old winger is seen as the most likely player to win the Ballon d’Or this year.

“I will be rooting for Vinicius to win the Ballon d’Or”, Neymar said as quoted by Madrid Xtra.