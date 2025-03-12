Barcelona’s Raphinha Breaks Neymar, Kaka Champions League Record

Barcelona winger Raphinha made headlines on Tuesday as he etched his name into the Champions League record books, surpassing the achievements of notable Brazilian legends such as Neymar, Kaka, and others.

This remarkable feat came after Raphinha scored a brace during Barcelona’s Round of 16 second-leg clash against Benfica.

With these two goals, Raphinha became the most prolific Brazilian scorer in a single Champions League season, shattering the previous record of 10 goals.

That record had been jointly held by several illustrious players: Neymar, who reached the mark during Barcelona’s treble-winning 2014-2015 season, Kaka, who accomplished the feat while leading AC Milan to triumph in the 2006-2007 season, and Rivaldo, Jardel, and Roberto Firmino, who also made their marks during their respective campaigns with Barcelona, Porto, and Liverpool.

Raphinha opened the scoring impressively in the 11th minute at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, providing Barcelona with a comfortable 2-0 aggregate lead.

However, Benfica’s Nicolás Otamendi swiftly equalized just two minutes later, turning the tide momentarily in favour of the Portuguese side. Yet, Lamine Yamal quickly restored Barcelona’s advantage with a goal in the 27th minute.

As the first half neared its conclusion, Raphinha sealed the match and his place in history by netting his second goal in the 42nd minute. This pivotal moment not only secured the victory for Barcelona but also highlighted Raphinha’s impressive form this season.

The 28-year-old Brazilian international’s performance against Benfica marked a significant milestone in not only his career but also for the club this season.

Following these goals, Raphinha now boasts a total of 27 goals and 19 assists across all competitions for Barcelona. This includes an impressive tally of eleven goals in the Champions League alone this season, showcasing his undeniable impact on the team under the managerial guidance of Hansi Flick.