Neymar Returns To Brazil National Team After 17-month Absence

Neymar has been officially recalled to the Brazil national football squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina, marking his return after a significant 17-month absence.

Neymar who is now playing for his boyhood club Santos, had last represented the Selecao in October 2023 when he suffered a knee injury during a match against Uruguay.

Since rejoining Santos in January, Neymar has rekindled his form and made a notable impact in the Brazilian Serie A.

Throughout seven appearances, he has contributed three goals and provided three assists, showcasing his skill and ability to influence games once more. His impressive performances have drawn attention following a relatively underwhelming stint at Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

Neymar, 33, stands as one of the most decorated players in Brazilian football history. With 128 caps, he ranks second in all-time appearances for Brazil, trailing only the legendary Cafu, who holds 142 caps.

Additionally, Neymar is recognized as the nation’s all-time top scorer, netting 79 goals—two more than the iconic Pelé.

Brazil currently sits in fifth place in the Conmebol qualifying table, accumulating 18 points from 12 matches. The national team will host Colombia on March 21, before heading to Argentina to face the group leaders just five days later.

In preparation for these crucial matches, head coach Dorival Junior has included a robust contingent of Premier League players in his squad, which features goalkeepers Alisson from Liverpool and Ederson from Manchester City.

The defence sees the addition of Arsenal’s Gabriel and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo, while Wolves’ Andre and Matheus Cunha bolster the attack.

Newcastle United pair Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton are also included, along with Brighton’s João Pedro and Manchester City winger Savinho, providing an array of options in the attacking line-up for the crucial qualifiers.