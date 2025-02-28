Neymar Reveals Why He Snubbed Real Madrid’s Blank Cheque For Barcelona

Santos star, Neymar has disclosed that in the past, Real Madrid extended an enticing offer to him that amounted to a blank cheque.

Neymar recounted that Real Madrid expressed a strong desire to secure his signature, presenting him with an open-ended financial proposal that would allow him to choose any salary or perks he desired.

This pivotal moment unfolded during the summer of 2013 when Neymar was making the crucial decision to leave his childhood club, Santos FC.

Despite the tantalizing offer from Real Madrid, Neymar chose to join their La Liga rivals, FC Barcelona, a decision heavily influenced by his admiration for two towering figures of the sport: Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi.

In an interview on the Podpah podcast, Neymar reflected, “Real Madrid’s offer was indeed a blank cheque; they said I could have whatever I wanted. Yet, my heart was set on Barça. Although I could have earned three times more with Real Madrid, it was Florentino Pérez’s interest in me that made it tempting. But the prospect of playing alongside Ronaldinho and Messi drew me to Barcelona.”

Now, as Neymar has returned to his roots with Santos FC, rumours and speculation are already swirling about his next career move. According to renowned journalist David Ornstein from The Athletic, there is a slim possibility that the 33-year-old forward could make a sensational return to FC Barcelona next summer.

Neymar is set to become a free agent on June 30, and it has been reported that there are potential arrangements that could enable him to leave Santos before that date.

This is expected to improve his chances of participating in the prestigious FIFA Club World Cup, which is set to kick off in the United States in mid-June.

The decision hinges on his physical condition and performance levels, but early indications suggest he is on an upward trajectory. However, the future remains uncertain as his journey unfolds over the next few weeks.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta shares a solid rapport with Neymar’s agent, Pini Zahavi, who also represents Barça’s coach, Hansi Flick.

The prospect of returning to the iconic Camp Nou, particularly following its renovations, is undeniably enticing for Neymar, who is eager to reclaim the spotlight and play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after facing a challenging period marred by injuries during his time with Al Hilal in Riyadh.