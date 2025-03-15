Neymar Speaks After Withdrawing From Brazil National Team

Santos forward, Neymar, has made a public statement following his withdrawal from the national team due to injury.

Neymar landed a surprise call-up for Brazil’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina this month.

He, however, stepped back from the squad to focus on his rehabilitation and ensure he was fully fit.

In an Instagram story posted on Friday, Neymar expressed his gratitude towards all those who sent messages of support during this challenging time. He stated, “The return seemed so close, but unfortunately, I won’t be able to wear the prestigious national team jersey at this moment.”

He further mentioned, “We had extensive discussions and everyone is aware of my strong desire to return. However, we reached a mutual decision to prioritize my full recovery and avoid any risks.

“Thank you to everyone for your messages of encouragement. It’s an integral part of the process.”

Recall that Neymar, 33, made a significant move from Al-Hilal to Santos earlier this year in hopes of revitalizing his career. Since returning to his home country, he has made an impressive impact, scoring three goals and providing three assists in seven appearances.

While Neymar has also been linked with moves to Barcelona and Bayern Munich, his focus remains on recovery and his current commitments.

Alongside Neymar’s withdrawal from Brazil National Team, Flamengo right-back Danilo and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson have also stepped back from the squad, making way for Real Madrid’s Endrick, Flamengo defender Alex Sandro, and Lyon’s Lucas Perri to join the team.