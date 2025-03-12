Arne Slot Reveals Why PSG Knocked Liverpool Out Of Champions League

Liverpool manager Arne Slot expressed disappointment following his team’s elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, March 11.

Arne Slot believes that PSG knocked out Liverpool from the Champions League because his side “ran out of luck” despite an impressive performance.

The Reds had secured a narrow 1-0 victory in the first leg at Parc des Princes, where they showed resilience against PSG’s attacking dominance.

However, the second leg at Anfield saw PSG draw level on aggregate thanks to a 12th-minute goal from Ousmane Dembele, which put Liverpool under pressure.

The visitors controlled much of the match, but it was the Liverpool side that created numerous opportunities, showing offensive promise. Tragically for them, the game ultimately remained 1-0 at the final whistle, leading to a tense penalty shootout.

In the shootout, Liverpool faltered as both Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones missed their chances from the spot, while PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma rose to the occasion, saving their attempts. PSG converted all of their four penalties, sealing a decisive 4-1 victory in the shootout.

“During the first 20 to 25 minutes, we were all over them, creating chance after chance, and it felt like we could take control of the game,” Arne Slot said during an interview with Amazon Prime. “But to find ourselves 1-0 down was frustrating. The margins were incredibly narrow, perhaps we just ran out of luck tonight.”

Reflecting on the overall performance, Slot added, “After 90 minutes, it felt like we deserved more than just being a goal down. I was waiting for our breakthrough, and we had several opportunities to turn the tide.”

He noted that aside from a few late threats from PSG in the second half, his team had executed their game plan effectively, mirroring PSG’s earlier performance when they failed to score after dominating possession in their first leg.

Despite the heart-wrenching loss, Slot described the match as “the best game of football I’ve ever been involved in.” He highlighted the remarkable performance of his players, particularly in comparison to the previous week. “It was an incredible performance, and while it’s disappointing to exit the tournament, I believe we showcased our capabilities tonight. We played impeccably except for in front of goal.”

With their Champions League journey at an end, Liverpool are now focused on domestic success. They hold a commanding 15-point lead atop the Premier League table, which makes them strong contenders for the title. Additionally, they are set to face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, aiming to secure a domestic double amidst their Champions League disappointment.