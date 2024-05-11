Brazil Unveil Copa America 23-Man Squad Without Neymar, Jesus, Casemiro

The head coach of the Brazil national team, Dorival Junior made some big-name omissions from his Copa America 23-man squad that left many tongues wagging.

It was not a surprise that a superstar player like Neymar was not included in Brazil’s Copa America squad because the player has been battling with a knee injury since last year.

The former Paris Saint Germain winger has played just three games since he moved to the Saudi Pro League club, Al Hilal, last summer due to fitness issues.

Aside from Neymar, another big name that didn’t make the list was Arsenal forward, Gabriel Jesus. The forward has been struggling to play regularly at Arsenal, hence, he is not considered worthy enough to play for Brazil in Copa America.

The case of Casemiro of Manchester United is a little bit more shocking because he was looking like he was bound to be part of the squad. However, he wasn’t listed.

Some pundits believe that coach Dorival decided to drop the veteran midfielder because of the criticism he has been faced with from the British press.

Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur was also not included due to his drop in form. Chelsea’s outgoing defender, Thiago Silva, who has announced that he will be returning to his childhood club, Fluminense this summer, was not included due to his drastic drop in his game time at Chelsea.

Below is Brazil’s Full Squad for the 2024 Copa America:

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Éderson (Manchester City), Bento (Athletico-PR)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Yan Couto (Girona), Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG), Wendell (FC Porto), Beraldo (Paris Saint-Germain), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal), Militão (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira (Fulham), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), João Gomes (Wolverhampton), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham)

Forwards: Endrick (Palmeiras), Martinelli (Arsenal), Evanilson (Porto), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Note that the 2024 Copa America will take place in the United States from June 20 to July 14.