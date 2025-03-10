Aleksandar Mitrovic Sidelined Due To Abnormal Heart Rhythm

Former Newcastle United and Fulham forward, Aleksandar Mitrovic is currently sidelined due to health concerns, having missed training with his current club, Al-Hilal, because of an abnormal heart rhythm.

This troubling development follows Aleksandar Mitrovic’s impressive performance in a recent match on March 7, where he contributed to Al-Hilal’s 2-0 victory over Al-Fayha, scoring one of the goals.

The 30-year-old Serbian striker, who had only just returned to competitive action after recovering from a hamstring injury that had kept him off the field since January, was taken to the hospital for evaluation after experiencing fatigue and arrhythmias.

In response to his condition, Al-Hilal’s medical staff opted to rest him from the training scheduled for Sunday, emphasizing the importance of caution in such situations.

In an official statement, the club confirmed, “He will be observed by specialists, as his case will be monitored constantly,” indicating a proactive approach to ensure his health and well-being.

Aleksandar Mitrovic joined Al-Hilal in August 2023 for a club-record transfer fee, marking a significant addition to the Saudi Pro League champions.

Before his move, he had a distinguished career at Fulham, making 205 appearances and netting 111 goals since his arrival from Newcastle in 2018.

His remarkable scoring ability was highlighted during the 2021-2022 Championship season, where he set a record with 43 goals in just 44 matches, playing a pivotal role in Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League. In total, he scored 38 goals over 129 Premier League appearances for both Fulham and Newcastle.

As Al-Hilal prepare for their upcoming AFC Champions League match against Pakhtakor from Uzbekistan in the second leg of the last-16 tie on Tuesday, the team has not yet confirmed whether Mitrovic will be fit to participate. His current form has been impressive, with 13 goals in 14 games in the Saudi Pro League this season, making his absence a significant concern for the club going forward.