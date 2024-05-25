Andre Onana Defends Erik Ten Hag Ahead Of Man United Vs Man City FA Cup Clash

Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana, has stressed that it is not the fault of the club’s coach, Erik ten Hag that the side struggled throughout this season.

Erik ten Hag who coached Andre Onana at Ajax before the Cameroonian goalkeeper moved to Inter Milan, brought the goalie to Old Trafford last summer. Onana’s arrival contributed to the exit of the club’s legendary goalkeeper, David de Gea.

Unfortunately, Onana has not been able to do as much as De Gea did as the side struggled to win games in all competitions.

The team’s form dropped so badly that they finished 8th in the Premier League and ended their journey in the Champions League group stage.

Hence, there have been a series of reports that Manchester United are making efforts to get rid of the Dutch tactician at the end of this season. The rating of the coach has dropped so drastically that even if Manchester United beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final later today, the Red Devils might still let him go.

But goalkeeper Onana argued that coach Ten Hag would have done better if the Dutchman had all his players fit and available for him during the 2023-2024 campaign.

“I’m not here to back him [Ten Hag] because he is big enough to back himself”, the Cameroonian goalkeeper said.

“But he is a really good guy, a positive coach and tactically he is good.

“If he had all his squad together, it would probably be different for him, for us, the club and the fans.”