Manchester United Decide To Keep Erik Ten Hag Beyond This Summer

Premier League giants, Manchester United, have reportedly made it clear that they wouldn’t sack Erik Ten Hag ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Erik ten Hag who joined Manchester United ahead of the 2022-2023 season had it difficult in the 2023-2024 season to the extent they finished 8th at the end of the Premier League campaign.

They managed to qualify for the Europa League after beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Then, reports claimed that the club’s hierarchy had prepared the sack letter of the Dutchman ahead of the FA Cup final. But they had to withhold their decision after the former Ajax coach won the FA Cup title for the Red Devils.

Afterwards, the club’s hierarchy led by the new part owner of the side, Sir Jim Ratcliffe commenced a review of the coach’s performance in the just concluded season.

While the top management of the Red Devils were busy reviewing Erik ten Hag’s performance, the 54-year-old Dutchman was busy enjoying his vacation with his family in Ibiza.

Amid that, reports in England claimed that the Dutchman was growing irritated with the back and forth over his future at Old Trafford.

Fortunately for him, after a series of deliberations, Manchester United’s board members concluded that Erik ten Hag should continue in his role next season according to a report by the BBC.

The reason for this was that the new part owner, Sir Ratcliffe, who is in charge of running the football business at the club, had not spent enough time in charge of the club to conclude on sacking Ten Hag.