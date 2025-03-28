Pep Guardiola Insists Manchester City Players, Staff Don’t Deserve Bonuses

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stressed that his players will not receive any bonuses, even if they triumph in the upcoming Club World Cup.

This declaration comes as Pep Guardiola and his boys prepare to face Bournemouth on Sunday, with their sights set on advancing to a remarkable seventh consecutive FA Cup semi-final—a testament to their historic success in the tournament.

Despite their achievements, Guardiola acknowledges that his squad faces significant challenges, particularly in securing a spot in the Champions League for the next season. The team has experienced an inconsistent run, which has cast doubt on their competitiveness in both domestic and international competitions.

The Club World Cup, set to be held in the United States, presents a lucrative opportunity, offering a potential prize pool of £97 million for the victorious team.

Such a financial boost could greatly enhance Manchester City’s summer transfer budget, allowing them to reinforce their squad for the future. However, Guardiola emphasized that the prospect of financial rewards is secondary to the ethos of the team’s performance this season.

In his candid remarks, Guardiola stated, “We don’t deserve it this season. If we win, the bonus is for the club. Managers, staff, players—we don’t deserve it. Not even a watch.”

His comments reflect his belief that success should not only be measured in monetary terms, but rather by the commitment and results delivered on the pitch.

As the club gears up for the Club World Cup, they will face formidable opponents, having been drawn in a group alongside Wydad, Al Ain, and Juventus, with the potential to meet European heavyweights Real Madrid in the knockout stages.