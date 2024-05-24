Andre Onana Compares His Form At Man United To That Of Marcus Rashford

Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana has compared his difficult start at the club to the current form of the club’s star player Marcus Rashford.

Andre Onana joined Manchester United from Inter Milan for a transfer fee worth €50.20 million last summer following a season in which he helped Inter to reach the Champions League final.

Unfortunately, his debut season at Manchester United has been a very difficult one as he couldn’t help the team finish in the top four in the Premier League. He also failed to help the club go beyond the Champions League group stage.

The only good thing about Manchester United’s 2023-2024 campaign is that they are in the FA Cup final in which they will take on Manchester City at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 25.

In the same season that Andre Onana is said to be struggling despite keeping 13 clean sheets in 50 games in all competitions, Marcus Rashford has also been heavily criticized for his drop in form.

Last season, Rashford scored 30 goals which was the highest in his career but so far this season, he has managed to score just 8 goals. His drastic drop in form has also prevented him from making coach Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.

“We are talking about the same player,” Onana said as quoted by the BBC. “So now he’s a bad player? No. You can have a bad season or a bad start but the most important thing is how you end.

“Rashy, for me, is one of the best players in the world. But he is facing difficulty. It’s not only him and me but the whole club.

“But he will come back. I know my killer will score some important goals for us. Hopefully against City, he will score two and we win the FA Cup.”

The 28-year-old Cameroonian goalkeeper added, “I arrived as the best goalkeeper in the world and ‘boom’ it went down. It was like ‘What happened?’

“But that is how difficult football is sometimes. It depends if you want to stay down there or stand up and fight. I know what I did to arrive here. I know who I am. I decided to stand up and fight.”

Andre Onana is expected to be in between the sticks when Manchester United take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.