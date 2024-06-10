List Of 20 ‘Big’ Players To Miss Out On Euro 2024 Including Haaland, Maguire And Rashford

At least twenty high-profile players will be absent at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament starting this week.

Naija News reports that the EURO 2024 games start on June 14 and ends on July 14, 2024.

However, amid anxiety about the most anticipated tournament in Germany, notable footballers across the top leagues have been ruled out of Euro 2024 for various reasons.

While some were dropped by their coaches, others have seen their nations fail to qualify. The one-month tournament promises to showcase the finest talent in Europe.

Leading the list of star players who will miss out on Euro 2024 is Erling Haaland, the sensational Norwegian striker who has made a name for himself as one of the most prolific goal scorers in world football.

Haaland’s and Martin Odegaard’s absence will undoubtedly disappoint fans who were eagerly anticipating their potential impact on the grand stage.

Despite their wealth of talent, England will be without the services of Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, Reece James, Harry Maguire, James Maddison, Jadon Sancho, and Ben White. Head coach Gareth Southgate made the decision to omit them from the final team.

Germany, as the host nation, will also be missing some key figures, including Mats Hummels and Serge Gnabry.

Other notable absentees include Thibaut Courtois from Belgium, Lucas Hernandez and Christopher Nkunku from France, Pablo Gavi from Spain, David Alaba from Austria, Sandro Tonali from Italy, Raphael Guerreiro from Portugal, and Alexander Isak from Sweden.

Despite the absence of these stars, the Euro 2024 tournament is expected to be a thrilling spectacle.

Naija News understands that Germany, as the host nation, will be eager to make a strong impression on home soil.

They secured the right to host the prestigious event in 2018, winning the bid over Turkey in a decision that was seen as favouring a “safer” option.

The tournament will kick off in Munich on June 14 and culminate with the final in Berlin on July 14.

Full List of absentees include:

1. Erling Haaland (Norway)

2. Marcus Rashford (England)

3. Jack Grealish (England)

4. Reece James (England)

5. Mats Hummels (Germany)

6. Martin Odegaard (Norway)

7. Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

8. Harry Maguire (England)

9. Lucas Hernandez (France)

10. James Maddison (England)

11. Pablo Gavi (Spain)

12. Serge Gnabry (Germany)

13. David Alaba (Austria)

14. Jadon Sancho (England)

15. Christopher Nkunku (France)

16. Leon Goretzka (Germany)

17. Sandro Tonali (ltaly)

18. Ben White (England)

19. Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal)

20. Alexander lsak (Sweden)