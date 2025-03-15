Manchester City’s Erling Haaland Sets New Premier League Record

Erling Haaland marked a significant milestone in his Premier League career by achieving his 100th goal contribution for Manchester City during their match against Brighton on Saturday, March 15.

Erling Haaland showcased his prowess by converting a penalty kick in the 11th minute, bringing his league goal tally for City to an impressive 84 since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

Adding to his impressive scoring record are the 16 assists he has provided, making him the first player in Premier League history to be directly involved in 100 goals before reaching 100 appearances.

Before this achievement, Alan Shearer held the record for the fastest player to reach the combined milestone of 100 goals and assists in just 100 appearances back in 1994. In contrast, Haaland reached this landmark in a mere 94 matches.

Other notable players, including Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah and Manchester United icon Eric Cantona, required significantly more time, with each needing 116 games to reach the coveted 100-goal threshold.

Despite Haaland’s crucial contribution, Manchester City struggled to secure a victory at the Etihad Stadium, dropping points for the sixth time this season in the Premier League.

Brighton quickly equalized midway through the first half when Pervis Estupinan executed a well-placed free-kick that found its way past City’s goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

City managed to regain the lead just before halftime with a stunning 23-yard strike from Omar Marmoush, only for Brighton to level the score yet again. The match ended in a 2-2 draw following a goal from Abdukodir Khusanov, which left City feeling frustrated.

After the match, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reflected on the performance during an interview with BBC Match of the Day. He remarked, “It was a good game, a tightly contested match. I understand how challenging this process can be at the moment.

“The players gave their all—we accept the point and move forward. Of course, I have confidence, as I always do. The younger players performed admirably, and our defenders displayed great intelligence. We were close to securing a win, but unfortunately, we couldn’t manage it.”