Top Scorers In 2024-2025 UEFA Champions League After Round Of 16 Play-offs

Following the conclusion of the UEFA Champions League playoff second-leg fixtures on Wednesday night, the current leading scorers in the competition have emerged.

Serhou Guirassy from Borussia Dortmund is currently the top scorer in the Champions League, boasting an impressive total of 10 goals. He is closely followed by Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski, who has netted 9 goals.

Here’s an overview of the 2024-2025 Champions League top scorers so far:

1. Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) – 10 goals

2. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) – 9 goals

4. Erling Haaland (Man City), Raphinha (Barcelona) – 8 goals

5. Harry Kane (Bayern München), Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Vangelis Pavlidis (Benfica), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) – 7 goals

6. Julián Álvarez (Atlético de Madrid), Jonathan David (Lille), Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain), Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord & Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid), Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting CP), Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen) – 6 goals

Note that 16 teams have secured their spots in the Champions League round of 16, which is set to take place in March.

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand commented on Kylian Mbappé’s remarkable goal against Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League playoff.

Ferdinand highlighted how Mbappé skillfully maneuvered past defender Josko Gvardiol, demonstrating quick thinking and agility.

Mbappé’s hat-trick helped Real Madrid achieve a 3-1 victory over City at the Santiago Bernabeu, resulting in a 6-3 aggregate win, following a 3-2 victory in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

His impressive play involved picking up the ball from the City defense, using a clever dummy to outmaneuver Gvardiol before calmly slotting it past keeper Ederson.

Reacting to this stunning goal, Ferdinand expressed his admiration during TNT Sports’ commentary: “Mbappe, that is wonderful, devastating.

“He has absolutely laid the defender down on the floor and said, “Sit down there and watch me slot this home”.

“This goal is all about Kylian Mbappe. He laid him out. He might as well have got him a pillow to lie on there.”