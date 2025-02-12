Thierry Henry Reveals Why He Prefers Kylian Mbappe Over Erling Haaland

Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has expressed his strong preference for coaching Kylian Mbappé over Erling Haaland, highlighting what he sees as a significant difference in their talents.

During an analysis segment on CBS Sports, where he was joined by pundits Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher, Thierry Henry elaborated on his choice, stating that he believes the Real Madrid forward possesses “more talent” than the Manchester City striker.

This discussion came in the wake of a thrilling first leg in the Champions League play-off, where Haaland found the net twice, while Mbappé contributed one goal in a nail-biting match that ended 3-2 in favor of Madrid.

Manchester City had taken the lead and seemed poised for victory until the 85th minute, when Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham turned the tide with critical goals, securing a memorable win for the Spanish side.

When Carragher posed the question of which player he would prefer to manage, Henry did not hesitate: “Mbappé, all day.”

He went on to explain the versatility that Mbappé brings to the pitch, saying, “He offers different options for a coach. He can play on the right, he can play on the left, and he can play in the middle. Can Haaland play any position other than as a number nine?”