Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided an update on Erling Haaland’s ankle injury, indicating that he could be sidelined for a duration of five to seven weeks.

Erling Haaland was substituted in the second half during the FA Cup match against Bournemouth after a challenge from Lewis Cook, having already contributed a goal to the team’s 2-1 victory that secured their place in the semi-finals.

A club statement on Monday evening confirmed that Haaland will consult a specialist, with optimism surrounding his potential return before the season ends.

Guardiola said, “The doctors informed me it could take between five and seven weeks, but we are hopeful he’ll be fit for the end of the season and the Club World Cup.

“This kind of situation can occur during a season, and it’s been particularly challenging this year. It could have been more straightforward if the timing was different concerning the Club World Cup. We empathize with Erling and are committed to ensuring a swift recovery.”

Meanwhile, Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois has praised Moses Simon as the club’s key player this season. Simon has a commendable record of seven goals and eight assists for Antoine Kamboure’s team, placing him among the top contributors in Ligue 1. Only three players have recorded more assists than Simon this term.

The 29-year-old has been instrumental, participating in 48% of Nantes’ goals in Ligue 1 (15 out of 31). Pallois said, “We rely on Simon’s abilities, knowing he can create significant opportunities for us, and we hope for his continued success.”

Note that Nantes currently hold the 13th position on the Ligue 1 table.