Eberechi Eze Makes England’s Euro 2024 Provisional Squad, Rashford, Sterling Out (Full List)

Nigerian-born forward, Eberechi Eze has been named in the Three Lions provisional squad for the 2024 European Championship.

Eberechi Eze, who had an outstanding 2023-2024 Premier League season at Crystal Palace, was named in coach Gareth Southgate’s 33-player provisional squad for Euro 2024, which was announced earlier today, May 21.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder, who made his international debut for England on June 16, 2023, convinced Southgate to get a spot in the provisional squad list after scoring 11 goals and providing 6 assists for Crystal Palace this season.

It will be interesting to see if Eberechi Eze will make the final cut for the tournament which will kick off in Germany on June 14, 2024.

While Eze is excited about his inclusion in the provisional squad, England’s top stars, such as Jordan Henderson, Marcus Rashford, and Raheem Sterling, were stunned to be left off the list.

Below is England’s full provisional squad for Euro 2024:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Man City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Man City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

