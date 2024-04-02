Andre Onana Reveals He Has Been Getting Help From Man Utd Legend

Advertisement

Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana has revealed that he has been enjoying support from the club’s legend, Edwin van der Sar, amid his difficult start at the club.

Andre Onana had the best season of his career last season in which he led Inter Milan to reach the UEFA Champions League final where they lost the title to Manchester City.

After the incredible season, he decided to move to Manchester United to reunite with his former Ajax club, Erik ten Hag.

Unfortunately, the Cameroonian goalkeeper started his reign at Old Trafford in a very tough way as he was fond of committing errors.

Despite the errors and the heavy criticism from football fans and pundits, coach Erik ten Hag continued to use him in games.

After his abysmal outing with Cameroon in the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 14, Andre Onana returned to Old Trafford as an improved goalkeeper.

In an interview with Inside United, the 28-year-old Cameroon international said he has been receiving help from United and former Netherlands’ goalkeeper, Edwin van der Sar.

Onana said he spoke with the legendary goalkeeper recently and the Dutch football icon urged him to give himself time amid the heavy criticism.

“I spoke to him [Van der Sar] when I signed here [Man United] and even, I think, a few months ago,” Onana said.

“He told me: “Andre, what can I tell you already? You are already used to the pressure. Just give yourself time and show the world who you are. I already know who you are.”’

He added, “He had a great career here and he’s done a lot of things for Manchester United and me. I am still in contact with him and very happy to talk to him sometimes, when we can. Talking about him is something great because he did a lot for me.”