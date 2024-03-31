Andre Onana Laments Over Man United’s Draw With Brentford

Advertisement

Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana, said he is sad that the Premier League game against Brentford ended in a 1-1 draw.

Andre Onana helped to keep Manchester United in the game throughout the 90 minutes of regulation time at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, March 30.

It was looking like the game would end in a 0-0 draw before Mason Mount scored the match opener in the additional time (96th minute).

When coach Erik ten Hag thought his team would leave the Gtech Community Stadium with the maximum three points, a ball was launched to unmarked Ivan Toney in United’s penalty box who passed the ball to Kristoffer Ajer. The 25-year-old Norwegian right-back took advantage of the pass and slotted in the equalizer in the 99th minute.

Advertisement

“I feel sad because we are Manchester United, so it doesn’t matter who you play. Everywhere we go, we have to win”, Onana told United’s official website.

“We gave away this game in the end. We did a fantastic job defending – it was not our best game – but the most important thing was to win. So, yeah, it’s difficult.”

The 1-1 draw leaves Manchester United at the 6th spot on the league table with 48 points in 29 games, 11 points below 4th-placed Aston Villa.

Advertisement

While analyzing the 1-1 draw, coach Ten Hag told Sky Sports that he and his team “made some mistakes”.

He continued, “We should act differently in that occasion where we conceded the equalizer, it was absolutely unnecessary.

“But as I say, if you are in stoppage time and you make that goal, maybe we didn’t deserve it, but I have to compliment the team that they hung in the game and kept fighting, although I thought Brentford wanted it more during the whole course of the game.”

Advertisement