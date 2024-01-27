I Have No Problem With Andre Onana – Cameroon Coach, Rigobert Song

The head coach of Cameroon, Rigobert Song, has stressed that he and Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana are not on bad terms.

Onana was the last player to join coach Rigobert Song’s 2023 AFCON squad in Ivory Coast because he wanted to feature in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on January 14.

Onana’s late arrival in camp for Cameroon’s 2023 AFCON opener against Guinea on January 15 forced coach Song to beach the goalkeeper for the game. In his absence, Cameroon drew 1-1 with Guinea.

In the second group stage game, coach Rigobert Song decided to start Onana ahead of the team’s second-choice goalkeeper, Fabrice Ondoa, who was in charge of the first game.

Unfortunately, the Manchester United goalkeeper wasn’t able to help Cameroon to beat AFCON’s reigning champions, Senegal, on January 19. He conceded three goals as the Senegalese side beat the Indomitable Lions 3-1.

As a sign that Song wasn’t happy with Onana’s performance, the former Cameroon international decided to start Ondoa in their last group stage game against Gambia which ended in a 3-2 win for the Indomitable Lions.

Song’s decision to bench Onana in the country’s last group stage sparked the possibility that he could bench the player against Nigeria in the round of 16 later tonight (9 p.m). It also sparked speculation that there is a problem between the coach and the goalkeeper.

However, Song said: “I have no problem with my goalkeepers. They are all competitive and ready to respond when they need to play. There is no controversy. They get along very well.”