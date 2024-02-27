Super Falcons’ Abiodun Reacts To Cameroon’s Attempt To Use “Juju” Against Nigeria

During the Super Falcons of Nigeria vs the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon’s second leg of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers’ third round tie on Monday, February 26, a dramatic moment took center stage.

When the second half of the encounter was about to start at MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja, a Cameroonian player was seen running towards the goalpost of the Super Falcons with a substance which was suspected to be “juju”, a voodoo substance.

But before the player could get to the penalty area of the Super Falcons, Nigerian goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, prevented the player from moving further. Hence, her alleged plan was halted.

It was believed that the Cameroonian player was running to the Super Falcons’ goalpost to plant the voodoo there to make it easier for them to score against Nigeria since Nnadozie had stopped all their attempts in the first half.

At the end of the game, the Super Falcons knocked out Cameroon from the 2024 Olympics qualifiers with a lone goal scored in the 14th minute of the encounter.

After the 1-0 aggregate win over Cameroon, 20-year-old Super Falcons midfielder, Deborah Abiodun told reporters that the dramatic moment was Cameroon’s way of distracting the Nigerian side.

“We kind of saw it as a point of distraction in the game and were able to keep our focus high, regardless of whatever they believe in,” she said.

“We believe in God and in God, we stand and put our trust. With God all things are possible.

“So, we don’t care about the voodoo.”