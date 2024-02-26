2024 Olympics Qualifiers: Super Falcons Of Nigeria Beat Cameroon To Qualify For 4th Round

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have beaten the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon to qualify for the last round (4th round) of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers.

In the first leg of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers’ third round, the Super Falcons travelled to Douala in Cameroon. After 90 minutes of football, the two countries played a 0-0 draw.

The Super Eagles were the most unfortunate in the game because they had a goal disallowed for offside and had a couple of opportunities to seal the victory but couldn’t do it.

Hence, the battle was expected to be settled at the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja earlier today, February 26. As expected, it was a cautious game between the two West African countries.

Despite their defensive approach throughout the game, both sides had flashes of chances, but they couldn’t convert them.

Before both sides started struggling to convert their chances, Esther Okoronkwo had given the Super Falcons the lead in the 14th minute.

Fortunately for the hosts, that goal made all the difference as the Super Falcons ended Cameroon’s dream of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in Paris with a slim 1-0 win.

The Nigerian side will now face the winner of the game between South Africa and Tanzania in April, which is the final phase of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers.