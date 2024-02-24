Cameroon Threaten To Beat Super Falcons Of Nigeria In Abuja

The head coach of Cameroon’s women’s national team, Jean-Baptiste Bisseck, has stressed that his team will stop the Super Falcons of Nigeria from qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria traveled to Douala, Cameroon on Friday, February 23, to take on Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in the first leg of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers third round.

After 90 minutes of football, the two West African neighbours failed to record a goal as the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

On Monday, February 26, Cameroon women’s national team players are expected to be in Abuja for the return leg of the tie.

Ahead of the tie which will kick off at 4 p.m., Super Falcons of Nigeria head coach, Randy Waldrum, said, “We don’t fear anybody.”

Note that the return leg must produce a winner and the winner will represent Africa in the 2024 Olympics in Paris in the forthcoming summer.

On the part of the Cameroonian side, the Indomitable Lionesses coach said he and his team are going to Abuja to grab their qualification ticket to the detriment of Nigeria.

“The collective is not yet very well established on our side. We’re going to go there and fight for qualification,” the coach said.

“We already know them, we have seen the strong points and the weak points.”