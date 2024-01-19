2023 AFCON: Andre Onana Starts But Couldn’t Stop Senegal From Smashing Cameroon

Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana mounted the post for Cameroon for the first time in the 2023 AFCON but his presence didn’t stop Senegal from smashing them.

Recall that Andre Onana joined Cameroon in Ivory Coast for the 2023 AFCON on the day the Indomitable Lions played their opening game in the tournament.

Onana arrived late to the tournament because he wanted to participate in Manchester United’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Even though he flew miles to link up with his national team for the game against Guinea, he wasn’t used as Cameroon went on to record a 1-1 draw with the Guinean side on January 15.

However, in today’s game which was against the reigning champions of the tournament, Senegal, coach Rigobert Song decided to start Andre Onana. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to stop the in-form Senegalese team from bashing the five-time champions of the tournament.

Ismaïla Sarr of Marseille opened the scoring for Senegal in the 16th minute. Afterward, the Indomitable Lions were able to hold off the Senegalese until the end of the first half.

In the second half, Habib Diallo of Saudi Pro League club, Al Shabab scored the second goal in the 71st minute to mount more pressure on the Cameroonians.

However, the Indomitable Lions didn’t go down without a fight as Jean-Charles Castelletto reduced the deficit to 2-1.

Unfortunately, Song’s men couldn’t build on that momentum as Sadio Mane of Al Nassr forced the game to end 3-1 in the 95th minute.

Andre Onana would have stopped the third goal if he had followed the ball a little bit quicker according to most critics.

Nevertheless, the 3-1 win means that Senegal are topping Group C with 6 points in two games, five points above second-placed Guinea, and third-placed Cameroon.

The Indomitable Lions are now condemned to beat Gambia to stand a chance of reaching the next round especially if Guinea and Gambia draw later tonight.