Andre Onana Fails To Play On Two Continents In 24 Hours As Cameroon Starts 2023 AFCON With Draw

Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana, attempted to play on two continents in 24 hours but failed to achieve the aim.

Recall that Andre Onana was in goal when Manchester United took on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier on Sunday evening. He conceded two goals as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

After the match, Andre Onana got on a jet and flew to Ivory Coast. When he touched down in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire, he drove 150 miles to the AFCON group stage match venue between Cameroon and Guinea at the Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussouko.

Despite all the efforts, the 27-year-old former Ajax and Inter Milan goalkeeper failed to make the team list for the game as he had to watch the game away from the pitch.

In his absence, 28-year-old Fabrice Ondoa, who plays for French Championnat National club Nîmes, got the starting belt and gave a fair account of himself as he conceded the match opener in the 10th-minute courtesy of Mohamed Bayo of Ligue 1 club Le Havre.

Before the end of the first half, things took a negative turn for Guinea as their 27-year-old striker François Kamano was shown a red card.

Even though Guinea played the rest of the second 45 minutes with a man down, Cameroon managed to score just a goal courtesy of Frank Magri’s 51st-minute strike as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.